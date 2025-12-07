Vertcoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.38 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $14.72 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,334.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.67 or 0.00648913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00423858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00091788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00384822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00014704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,492,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

