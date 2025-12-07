Eigenpie mstETH Price Tops $1,656.40 on Top Exchanges (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,656.40 or 0.01949959 BTC on exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $103.07 million and approximately $7.10 thousand worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 61,644 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,227.79468462. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,656.40440568 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

