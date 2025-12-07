Destra Network (DSYNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.42 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Destra Network has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,332.51 or 1.00003061 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,874,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,874,315.1676701 with 974,947,710.1310906 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.02328086 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,523,579.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

