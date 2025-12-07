Edelcoin (EDLC) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $50.02 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,651,414,441 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.57922032 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

