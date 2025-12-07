SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IWS opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $142.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

