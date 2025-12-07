Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 347,122 VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 347,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

