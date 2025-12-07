XTX Topco Ltd Has $346,000 Stock Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. $VTYX

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,660 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

VTYX opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

