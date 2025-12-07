XTX Topco Ltd Invests $362,000 in Bk Technologies, Inc. $BKTI

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Bk Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bk Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bk Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bk Technologies news, insider Branko Avanic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,389.29. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bk Technologies stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Bk Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 40.39%. Bk Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.800 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bk Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

