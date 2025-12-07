XTX Topco Ltd Invests $372,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,789,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,894,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 327.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 306,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 154,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter.

CLDX opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard M. Wright sold 49,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,183,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,992. This represents a 70.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

