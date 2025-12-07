Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stake Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $122,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE RSG opened at $216.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.43 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

