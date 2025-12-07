Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE GPC opened at $130.20 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.