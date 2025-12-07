Sonos, Inc. $SONO Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 65.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 38.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sonos by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Thomas Conrad acquired 62,325 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. This represents a 25.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Lazarus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 423,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,161. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 2.01. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

