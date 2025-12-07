Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,622 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Diageo by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Diageo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $107,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

