Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.81 Million in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 84,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

