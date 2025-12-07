Gabelli Funds LLC Has $50.24 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $50,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,912,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.1%

CW opened at $543.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.46 and its 200-day moving average is $507.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

