Wrapped TFUEL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $243.08 Thousand (WTFUEL)

Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Wrapped TFUEL has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TFUEL has a total market cap of $243.08 thousand and approximately $38.13 million worth of Wrapped TFUEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TFUEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TFUEL Profile

Wrapped TFUEL’s total supply is 11,491,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped TFUEL is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TFUEL is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped TFUEL’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Wrapped TFUEL’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TFUEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TFUEL (WTFUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped TFUEL has a current supply of 11,491,108.52. The last known price of Wrapped TFUEL is 0.02115256 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

