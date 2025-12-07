BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

BJ's Restaurants Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785.32. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 77.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

