Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $552.84 million and approximately $45.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000489 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is superintelligence.io. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is x.com/asi_alliance.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

