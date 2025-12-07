Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Receives $104.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.5833.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 65.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.