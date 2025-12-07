Financial Contrast: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franklin Electric pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Electric has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. Franklin Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Franklin Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Franklin Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Electric and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 AZZ 0 3 6 1 2.80

Franklin Electric presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. AZZ has a consensus price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than AZZ.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 6.71% 14.24% 9.46% AZZ 19.69% 15.01% 7.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and AZZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $2.02 billion 2.07 $180.31 million $3.07 30.66 AZZ $1.59 billion 1.98 $128.83 million $10.40 10.10

Franklin Electric has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications; and manufactures electronic drives and controls that are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as provides protection from various hazards, such as electrical surges, over-heating, and dry wells or tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in fueling system applications. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and telecommunication and data center infrastructure. The Distribution segment sells to and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment. The company sells its products to wholesale and retail distributors, specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers. It also provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

