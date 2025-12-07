Reviewing Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) and Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR)

Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Robot Consulting and Intellicheck Mobilisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robot Consulting 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intellicheck Mobilisa 0 1 0 2 3.33

Profitability

This table compares Robot Consulting and Intellicheck Mobilisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robot Consulting N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck Mobilisa 0.95% 1.16% 0.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Robot Consulting and Intellicheck Mobilisa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robot Consulting $675.56 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck Mobilisa $20.00 million 6.44 -$920,000.00 $0.01 638.00

Robot Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats Robot Consulting on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robot Consulting

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

