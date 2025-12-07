NuCypher Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499.43 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $49.99 million and approximately $499.43 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

