Steem Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.65 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and $6.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00004408 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,266.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.11 or 0.00649870 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00010780 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00421879 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00091883 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.00385241 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00014731 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 533,893,129 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
