MNEE 1-Day Volume Reaches $85.75 Thousand (MNEE)

MNEE (MNEE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. MNEE has a market cap of $100.93 million and $85.75 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MNEE has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MNEE token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,331.74 or 1.00073440 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MNEE Token Profile

MNEE was first traded on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 100,838,912 tokens. The official website for MNEE is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

Buying and Selling MNEE

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 100,838,912.1233. The last known price of MNEE is 1.00083336 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $86,426.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

