LooksRare Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1.32 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

