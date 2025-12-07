CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,447,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $270.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.76. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

