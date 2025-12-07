Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 158,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.