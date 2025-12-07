Isaac Woods Sells 68 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $27,396.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,389.85. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Isaac Woods sold 103 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.16, for a total value of $35,551.48.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $403.87 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $406.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.