Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2,066.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,476,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315,589 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $164,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $57.03 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

