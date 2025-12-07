Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $172,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,087.32.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,009.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $809.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,111.99. The firm has a market cap of $954.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

