Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,599,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,389 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $177,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,794,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,060,000 after acquiring an additional 455,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,699,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.