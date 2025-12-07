Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,902 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $153,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of O opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

