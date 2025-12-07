Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 17.9%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.