Federated Hermes Inc. Has $142.10 Million Stock Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,416 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $142,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Loar by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 5,286.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Loar by 16.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Loar during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Loar Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LOAR opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 0.35. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

