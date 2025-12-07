Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 467,505 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,220,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,505 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $192,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 8.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of KVUE opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

