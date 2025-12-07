The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $215,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 283.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $280.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $296.85.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total value of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

