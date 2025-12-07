Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 314.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,888 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $367,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 16.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -933.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.