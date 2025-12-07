Federated Hermes Inc. Has $199.46 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $199,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,425,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $294,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 704.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,853,000 after purchasing an additional 833,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

