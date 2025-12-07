Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,967,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $299,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLTO opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

