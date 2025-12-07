Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,336,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 232,528 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $340,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 252,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

