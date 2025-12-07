Federated Hermes Inc. Has $238.51 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,611 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 724,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $238,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 164,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.