Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ciena by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 65.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,309,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,090,510.70. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,707,266. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $201.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

