Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $276,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $550.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.11, for a total transaction of $1,092,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 269,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,213,215.22. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,459 shares of company stock worth $28,485,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

