Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases Shares of 75,000 Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Semrush by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Semrush by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 148.08 and a beta of 1.55. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

