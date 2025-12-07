Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $135,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after acquiring an additional 503,027 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,079,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $128.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

