Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $127,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $432,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,701,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 76,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after purchasing an additional 494,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,037,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,512,000 after purchasing an additional 278,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

