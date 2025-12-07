NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,949,931 shares of company stock worth $531,605,955 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

