Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.93.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

