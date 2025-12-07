Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euroseas to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Euroseas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Euroseas by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.