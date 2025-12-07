Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.
Euroseas has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euroseas to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Euroseas Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESEA opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $66.00.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
