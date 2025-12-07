Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

CGY opened at C$57.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$37.70 and a 12-month high of C$58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$203.18 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

